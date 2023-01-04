Nearly 20,000 premises checked under Ops Pantau: Fuziah Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has19,985 premises under Op Pantau 2023 as of yesterday.

Its deputy minister, Fuziah Salleh (pix) said 113 cases of various offences were identified with compounds totalling RM17,000.

“We want to ensure Malaysians’ rights are preserved....that’s why we monitor these premises daily,” she said after launching the Rahman Sale and Iftar in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur-level Consumer Day here yesterday.

From the total of premises inspected, Negeri Sembilan had the most offences with 37 cases, followed by Johor (21) and Penang (17).

Op Pantau 2023 is being implemented from March 23 to April 21 and focused on Ramadan bazaars, public markets, supermarkets, grocery stores and online sales to monitor issues relating to product supply, prices, sales, weighing machines, fake or counterfeit products and the Hari Raya Puasa 2023 maximum price control scheme.

On the Rahmah sale, Fuziah said that it is taking place from March 25 till a week after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, involving 15 strategic partners and 11 parliamentary constituencies, and will offer 10 to 30 per cent discounts on necessities. -Bernama