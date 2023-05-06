Nearly 77 primary schoolgirls poisoned, hospitalised in Afghanistan

SARI PUL (Afghanistan): Scores of students of a primary girl school were poisoned in Sancharak district of Afghanistan’s northern Sari Pul province on Sunday, provincial director for Information and Culture, Mufti Amir Saripuli said Monday.

“A total of 77 students, seven teachers, five parents and an employee of Faizabad Girl School in Kabod Ab area of Sancharak district were poisoned but the condition of those affected is stable,“ Saripulit told Xinhua without providing more details.

The official added that an investigation had been initiated into the incident.

In the meantime, Mahnaz, mother of an affected student has condemned the incident and called upon the provincial administration to identify and bring to justice those behind the crime.

The father of another student, Ali Agha Karbalai, described the number of affected students as high as 80 saying he is praying for an early recovery of his daughter.

According to villagers, 87 persons including 80 affected students had been taken to hospital on Sunday. -Bernama