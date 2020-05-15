Nearly half of 232 returning students placed in Labuan Quarantine Centres

LABUAN: Almost half of the 232 students of higher learning institutions who returned here from the peninsula today were sent to two quarantine centres, at the Labuan Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Pusat Giat Mara.

Those placed in the quarantine centres were mostly from Covid-19 yellow and red zones in the peninsula.

Labuan Disaster Management Committee chairman Dr Fary Akmal Osman said all the students had undergone health checks and random swab tests conducted by the Health Department upon their arrival at the Labuan Airport at about noon.

“Some 48% or 111 of the 232 students were sent to the two quarantine centres after undergoing risk assessment and sample taking procedures, while the remaining 121 will be home-quarantined for at least 14 days,” she told Bernama.

She said 95 students were sent to Pusat Giat Mara and 16 to the training institute. — Bernama