Nearly RM82,000 worth of Malacca tourism products sold at Perak MATTA Fair

MALACCA : Nearly RM82,000 from ticket sales for tourism products and hotel room bookings in Melaka was generated at the Perak Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair which took place for two days beginning Saturday.

“A total of 1,292 tickets involving tourism products in Malacca were successfully sold while 286 room bookings were received by industry players involved in the exhibition.

“The participation of the state’s tourism industry players in the exhibition is one of the efforts to promote the available tourism products and attract more tourists to Malacca,“ he said in a statement here today.-Bernama