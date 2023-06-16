Need for reset of nation’s subsidy obsession: Economist

PETALING JAYA: The removal of subsidies for the T20 group is a major policy change, in which greater focus is channelled to the poor to improve income distribution, said economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam.

He said there needs to be a reset of the nation’s obsession with subsidies and this must be part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s reforms.

He said the poor, who are the majority, will gladly enjoy subsidies financed by the rich and Anwar should soon revise other subsidies too.

“Tax policies must become more progressive and government revenues must increase, but not at the expense of the poor. It’s unfair for the rich to be taxed less than the poor.”

Ramon pointed out that subsidies were given to the rich for the sake of convenient implementation. But that argument invites public resentment.

Ramon, who is a former Transport Ministry secretary-general, said the unity government must be encouraged to hasten promised reforms for an equitable society, in line with its Madani concept.

Anwar had said in Parliament the move to cut government subsidies only affects the rich or T20 group, and that too is at a minimal rate. He said he had to remove some subsidies from the well-off so as not to burden the poor.

Anwar pointed out that 90% of the people were not affected by the reduction in the electricity subsidy, as it only impacted the T20 households, especially those with big houses.

On the haj subsidy, Anwar said the price hike did not affect the people as the increase only targeted the T20 group, and that if a person is already rich, he must not expect Tabung Haji to subsidise his trip to Mecca.

Anwar said the government’s electricity restructuring programme will benefit targeted groups by leaving out the T20. After chairing a National Economic Action Council meeting in Putrajaya on Monday, he said the people will not be burdened by such moves as compared with the previous administration’s proposal to increase the electricity tariff across the board.

Anwar said the same principle will be applied to other restructuring or rationalisation of subsidies, which will be introduced by the government in future, such as for fuel.

He added that the Central Database Hub would be used to manage and coordinate the distribution of subsidies to eligible groups.

Universiti Tun Abdul Razak economist Dr Barjoyai Bardai said the removal of subsidies for the rich to help the lower income group is a good idea, adding that the main question for the government was how to implement the plan as they

do not have a comprehensive base of micro data.

He said once such a base is created, the government can use artificial intelligence to determine who qualifies for subsidies.

“Another possibility is to collect all mobile user numbers, which is about 39 million, and to have each of them share information.

“Those who refuse might not be interested in getting subsidies.

“For now, the easiest option is to introduce progressive electricity tariffs. The more a household uses electricity, the higher the bill they will have to pay.”

Barjoyai said when it comes to granting fuel subsidy, a possible option is to have separate pumps for those driving vehicles below 1,000cc, while others driving higher powered vehicles pay market rates for fuel.