Neelofa, husband’s case postponed to June 23

SEREMBAN: The case of celebrity couple Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail at the Magistrate’s Court here for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has been postponed to June 23.

Their lawyer Haresh Mahadevan said that case management was supposed to resume on Friday (June 4) but was rescheduled due to the 14-day total lockdown commencing tomorrow (June 1).

“The Seremban Magistrate’s Court has fixed June 23 as the next case management date. The June 4 date is hereby vacated,” he told Bernama.

On May 20, the couple pleaded not guilty to charges of violating Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Area) (Conditional Movement Control) (No.4) (Amendment) (No.12) Regulations 2021, at a carpet shop in Nilai near here early this month.

They face a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, if found guilty.

Muhammad Haris, 26, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with CMCO SOPs, which was for failing to wear a face mask and also not scanning with the MySejahtera application or writing his name in the registration book to check-in at Kedai Naeem Carpet Sdn Bhd, Kawasan Perindustrian Nilai 3, Nilai, at 4 pm on May 2.

As for Noor Neelofa, 32, she was charged with failing to scan the MySejahtera application or writing her name in the registration book to check in at the same place and time.

Asked about the development of the case of Noor Neelofa not wearing a face mask, Haresh said the matter was still under investigation. — Bernama