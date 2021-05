SEREMBAN: Celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband, Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, will be charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with defying the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

Nilai Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the couple would be charged under Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Area) (Conditional Movement Control) No.4) (Amendment) (No.12) Regulations 2021).

He said Muhammad Haris would face two charges, namely for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR Code or to register manually to check in to a business premises in Nilai earlier this month and for not wearing a face mask at a public place as required under the CMCO SOP.

“Meanwhile, Neelofa will be charged with failing to comply with the CMCO SOP by not scanning the MySejahtera QR Code or register manually to check in to the same premises,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

On May 2, Neelofa uploaded pictures and videos of her and her husband in a carpet shop in Nilai near here, which immediately gone viral. Two days later, both of them were reported to have spent four hours at the Nilai Police headquarters to give their statements on the case.- BERNAMA