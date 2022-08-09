Negeri Sembilan collected revenue of RM284.93 mln as of June 30: MB

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded revenue collection of RM284.93 million as of June 30 this year, which is better than the same period last year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun(pix) at the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He said the overall revenue collection performance was equal to 65.96 per cent compared to RM234.93 million (52.44 per cent) last year.

“Tax revenue collection amounting to RM134.0 million was recorded, higher than the collection of RM129.84 million tax revenue for the same period in 2021.

“Non-tax revenue collection was RM116.44 million equivalent compared to only RM72.97 million on June 30, 2021,“ he said in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau) who wanted to know about the state government’s revenue for 2022.-Bernama