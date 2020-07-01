Negeri Sembilan sees increase in dengue cases

SEREMBAN: The cumulative number of dengue cases in Negeri Sembilan recorded an increase of 22 per cent, at 1,498 cases for the period from January to June 27, as compared to 1,228 cases reported in the same period last year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said from June 21 to 27, a total of 82 cases were recorded.

“The cumulative distribution of dengue cases in Negeri Sembilan this year was 1,263 cases in Seremban district, Rembau (56), Port Dickson (55), Jempol (43), Tampin (43), Kuala Pilah (19) and Jelebu (19).

“No death due to dengue was reported in the state during the week, hence the cumulative death toll is six cases as at June 27, with the death rate at 0.4 per cent,” he said in a statement here today.

He said there are still 30 active dengue localities which are all in Seremban.

“Prevention and control activities are ongoing despite the Recovery Movement Control (RMCO) is in force since June 10, with ‘search and destroy’ Aedes breeding sites activities concentrated at residential and surrounding areas besides larviciding, fogging and awareness campaigns.

“The community is encouraged to carry out 10-minutes cleaning works at their premises every week by eliminating areas or containers with potential for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes to curb the spread of dengue fever,” he said. -Bernama