SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government will object to the construction of the RM15 billion Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP) project in Kuala Linggi, Melaka if it does not comply with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said that this was to ensure that the project did not cause problems for Negeri Sembilan in the future.

“If it has a bad effect on the state then we will protest and will not compromise on the matter. They have to pass the EIA before we will agree.

“Basically, if they want to build a port or whatever we have no problem with it as it is done on their (Melaka) land. What we don’t want is that there will be problems in the future such as an impact on fishermen and soil erosion in Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

He said this to reporters after chairing the weekly exco meeting at Wisma Negeri near here today.

He also said that, based on the initial findings of the EIA report that the turtle and crocodile roaming areas in Kuala Sungai Linggi would be affected, the parties involved need to think about how to avoid the problem.

“It is crucial to ensure that turtle and crocodile populations are protected. In addition, fishermen near the project should also be given attention even if they are under Negeri Sembilan.

“The compensation given to fishermen in Negeri Sembilan should be the same as given to fishermen in Melaka. However, I am confident that the Melaka government will look into these factors and to take into account the EIA report,” he said.

Aminuddin said that the Melaka government should be sensitive to this matter because it involved the state border, and it should follow all the stipulations to ensure good border relations between Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.

On Feb 24 the Department of Environment (DOE) posted the EIA report on its Facebook page. Members of the public can express their views by submitting feedback before Mar 25.

On July 29 last year, the Melaka state government allocated a total of RM5.4 million worth of compensation for 185 fishermen in the Kuala Linggi state constituency for the construction of KLIP.

Linggi Base Sdn Bhd (LBSB), as the project developer, will reclaim 250.9 ha of sea and KLIP is in the process of developing the facilities and infrastructure of the project. — Bernama