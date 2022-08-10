Neglected hospitals, clinics in rural areas to be upgraded

JEMPOL: Part of the RM36.1 billion allocation for the Health Ministry under Budget 2023 will be used to upgrade and repair facilities and health clinics that are neglected and in run-down state, especially in the rural areas, said its minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

He said some of the health facilities, including health clinics, in the rural areas, especially those built more than 50 years ago, were in poor condition and in need of repair.

“Alhamdulillah, allocation was made for MOH yesterday to upgrade the facilities,” he said when speaking at the Negeri Sembilan Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) Tour, which was opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob here today.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling the 2023 Budget in Parliament yesterday announced that the Health Ministry would be allocated RM36.1 billion, compared to RM32.4 billion this year, which is one of the biggest increases among ministries.

Meanwhile, Khairy said that health services should not focus solely on treatment at hospitals, but also on ensuring the implementation of disease prevention measures.

He said that the government had been spending billions of ringgit on the operation of hospitals when it would be better if the funds were used to promote a healthy lifestyle among the people.

“I am confident that one day we will have a Malaysian Family that is healthy and fully equipped hospitals operating, but our people do not need to go to the hospital because they are healthy,” he added.-Bernama