Negri Sembilan govt to set up state’s first transit centre for the homeless

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government will set up the state’s first transit centre for the homeless, here.

State Women’s Affairs, Family and Welfare Action Committee chairman, Nicole Tan Lee Koon said the transit centre which could accommodate 50 homeless individuals at any one time was expected to start operating by early next year.

“The state government is now collaborating with a non-governmental association in operating the transit centre which requires RM600,000 in estimated costs.

“We see that this issue (of the homeless) needs to be resolved fast due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country to prevent the homeless from loitering and getting infected with the virus,” she said at a news conference after witnessing a blood donation campaign, here, today.

Tan said two units of double-storey bungalows here would be used to accommodate the homeless and managing of the transit centre would be borne by the state government.

She added that the allocation for running the centre would be debated on at the coming tabling of the State Budget.

Meanwhile, Tan hoped that all heads of house of worship in Negri Sembilan would work with the state government in giving moral support to the homeless at the transit centre. — Bernama