Nenggiri dam: No reason to terminate project, says Takiyuddin

PUTRAJAYA: There is no reason for the government to terminate construction of the Nenggiri hydro-electric dam project in Gua Musang, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan(pix).

He said the project aimed to serve three main objectives, namely as electricity generator, flood mitigation and source of clean water, as well as for eco-tourism.

The project also received the support of more than 80 percent of respondents based on several studies done previously, he told a media conference here today.

He said an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) had been conducted for the dam project, with the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) also involved as the ‘middleman’ between the Orang Asli community in the affected area and the government and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

Takiyuddin said this in response to to comment on allegations by some parties that the construction of the Nenggiri dam would affect the lives of the Orang Asli in the construction area and wanted the government to cancel the project.

He said implementation of the project also involved resettlement of the Orang Asli community in three villages with funding provided by the government and TNB.

“They are not only given houses, but also farm and other amenities,” he added

Prior to this, Takiyuddin was reported to have said that the RM5 billion project is expected to start generating electricity in mid-2027 and will increase the electricity capacity of Renewable Energy (RE) in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the project served as a key driver of the country’s energy industry transition and strengthened efforts to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply for the people and the country.

The project, which will generate 300 megawatts (MW), was approved for implementation in principle by the federal Government in 2012 and approved by the Kelantan government in March 2014, he said.-Bernama