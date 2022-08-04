Nepal to hold general elections on Nov 20

KATHMANDU: The general elections in Nepal will be held in a single phase on Nov 20, the government said on Thursday.

A cabinet meeting made the decision upon recommendation by the Election Commission, said Xinhua.

“The cabinet has decided to hold the elections for the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies on Nov 20,“ Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki told the press.

The previous elections for the lower house and assemblies of the country’s seven provinces were held in two phases on Nov 26 and Dec 7, 2017.

A meeting of the five-party ruling alliance on Wednesday agreed to hold the fresh polls in a single phase on Nov. 20.-Bernama