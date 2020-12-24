Nestle fined RM90,000 for excessive release on industrial effluent

SHAH ALAM: Nestle Manufacturing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Nestle Manufacturing) was fined RM90,000 by the Sessions Court here today on two counts of releasing industrial effluent in excess of the acceptable limit.

Judge Rofiah Mohamad meted out the fine after the company, represented by its Nestle Manufacturing Safety and Health manager, K. Arunan, 47, changed his plea to guilty to both charges.

When meting out the fine, Rofiah said she took into account that environmental pollution is a serious case and it involves public interest.

On the first count, the company was charged under Regulation 11 (1) (b) of the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009 with releasing five types of industrial effluent containing Biochemical Oxygen Demand Requirement (BOD5) exceeding the standard limit into inland waters.

The second was for releasing concentrated chemical oxygen demand Requirements (COD) in excess of the standard limits into inland waters.

Then offences were committed at its premises at Jalan Playar 15/1, Section 15 Shah Alam on May 21, 2019 between 10.10 am to 1 pm.

The company was fined RM50,000 for the first charge and RM40,000 for the second count.

Prosecuting officer from the Selangor Department of Environment Nor Faizura Mohd Ali prosecuted, while Nestle Manufacturing was represented by lawyer J. Rao. — Bernama