Netizens pan PM for wearing RM5,500 designer shirt

PRIME Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was panned on social media for wearing a pricey shirt during a meeting with his Singapore counterpart in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday.

According to Malaysiakini, fashion-centric netizens were quick to spot that the shirt was from the British luxury brand Burberry.

According to Burberry’s website, the cost of the shirt is RM5,500.

The shirt’s description states that it is made in Italy, from Italian-woven cotton and has mother-of-pearl buttons.

Many netizens expressed shock at the cost of the shirt.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ismail Sabri said that his meeting with Lee was a casual one. They discussed a retreat for the leaders of both countries in Singapore, either in late September or in early October.