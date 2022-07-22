Netizens praise uncle who helped nephew complete ministry parade

A FEDERAL minister and netizens have praised an elderly man after he helped his nephew, who fainted during a march to complete the ceremony.

The elderly man’s heroics came to light after domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi shared the incident on his Facebook yesterday.

The young man, a domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry enforcement officer, had collapsed due to the scorching heat during a ministry event.

While the officer’s peers held their positions, his uncle, who had raised him after his parents’ died, rushed to his side to prop him up until the officer regained consciousness.

The march was held in conjunction with the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry’s Enforcement Day.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the officer who fainted during the parade is his adopted son.

“Nik has been an orphan from a young age, which is why we adopted him since he was a student at Sekolah Geting Tumpat.

“The man in the viral picture helping him is his uncle, Abdul Aziz Ya’acob, who raised him following the death of his parents.

“I had spoken to Nik Adhar, and apparently, he had a fever during the event,” he said.