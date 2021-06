KUALA LUMPUR: “Don't feel worried@shy to contact me personally. It’s my pleasure to share whatever little I can afford. Insya-Allah, you have a share in my sustenance, even if it is just a meal.”

That is among the posts shared by social media users when the government decided to impose full lockdown since June 1, following the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Clearly with more stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the ban on non-essential social and economic activities, many are affected and will lose their source of income, especially the B40 group, causing netizens in Malaysia to unite and provide assistance either on an individual basis or through through an association.

Zally Ismail, 38, who lives in Kulim, Kedah said, reading about the hardship of those who had been affected by the movement control order (MCO) and ban on inter-district travel, especially those self-employed and are lowly-paid, had prompted him to upload the status.

He said after sharing the post on his Facebook page, several people had contacted him asking for help, including from Sabah and Sarawak.

“Some had said their husbands lost their jobs a few days before the lockdown and that they had run out of milk and diapers, forcing them to feed their children with milo or syrup drinks which are much cheaper even though they not suitable for babies.

“When asked why they have not asked their neighbours or close relatives for help, they said they had done so and were embarrassed and afraid others would get fed up, if their children keep eating at their homes,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said he had helped over 60 families but before doing so he would make the necessary investigation and request for supporting evidence and priority was given to couples who have been retrenched or are ill.

He said the assistance were in the form of food stuff such as noodles, canned food, oil, flour to last for a week or two, but some also expected baby diapers and milk powder.

Another social media user, Mohd Nizam Mat Rahim, 49, from Bukit Beruntong Selangor said, the difficulties he had experienced when he lost his source of income, caused him to sympathise those going through the predicament.

“I am a canteen operator and when the school session was closed for almost a year, my income was also affected. Nevertheless, I am willing to share with those in need, even if it is not much,” he said.

He said he provided aid by giving basic kitchen items with an estimated value of RM60 for one family and so far he had helped eight families who live nearby his home.

Meanwhile, Ivan Chan, 41, chose to start a food bank at his store, kEATchen, which is a 'cloud kitchen' concept in Petaling Jaya, to help the community affected by the travel restrictions.

“I once received a call from an acquaintance who needed help after losing his job for a year and feeling sympathetic, I used my business premises to distribute food to help people facing similar situations,“ he said.

Ivan said since the first day of the food bank opening on May 30, he had spent over RM50,000 to buy essential food items such as sugar, cooking oil, and rice and 500 packs of the items have been distributed daily.

Meanwhile, a recipient, Siti Zaharah Ismail, 35, said the help had eased her and her family a little, adding that her husband suffers from asthma and the family income was from tapping rubber trees in their village in Bandar Baharu, Kedah.

“Since the MCO, the rubber factory had not always been operational so my husband’s income had not been consistent and this had affected us greatly.

“I had to swallow my pride to seek help from the kind donors offering the necessities which we are in dire need of. To tell you the truth I had never gone this far to ensure there is food on the table.

“I felt ashamed as there could have been other families who are worse off and are more in need. I just tried my luck and thankfully I received the aid,“ said the mother of three. -Bernama