Netizens slammed the highway operator for giving same old advice

AHEAD of the long weekends, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) had advised motorists to be mindful of the traffic congestion and plan their journey ahead. It also expected that 1.9 million vehicles would fill the highway from Friday to Monday.

According to news reports, PLUS Head of Operations Excellence, Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said that PLUS has recorded daily traffic volumes of an average of 1.7 million vehicles since the country moved to the endemic phase and the trend had shown spikes of 1.9 million vehicles before each weekend.

“We expect with more travellers taking advantage of the three day weekend, traffic will be higher and a longer journey can be expected.”

“Therefore, we advise highway customers to be prepared and ensure their vehicles are fit for a longer drive this weekend,” he reportedly said.

However, the advise by PLUS did not go well with netizens who took it online to criticise the highway operator for repeatedly issuing a statement to remind motorists instead of doing anything to resolve the long pending issue of traffic congestion during long weekends.

“Plan ahead of time. What kind of statement is that? Of course everyone would be planning to go home because it’s a long holiday,” a netizen said.

“Plan earlier is a generic statement. People already know it’s a long weekend and they are going back,” another netizen said.