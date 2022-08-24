Netizens to Muhyiddin: Don’t take credit for Najib’s conviction

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) was criticised by several lawmakers after taking credit for the Federal Court’s decision to uphold Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s conviction.

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, via a tweet, labelled Muhyiddin as someone who likes to take credit for someone else’s work.

“This is like school project where he’s (Muhyiddin) the type who takes credit for other people’s project,“ he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kota Anggerik assemblyman Mohd Najwan Halimi slammed Muhyiddin and called him the father of “scheme of things” who “bribes” others with positions and is now claiming to be an “anti-graft fighter”.

The Pagoh MP said the decision of the Federal Court yesterday proved the country’s judiciary system is independent and could ensure justice, and the decision has restored the tarnished dignity of the country.

“The independence of the judiciary is what I defended when I was the Prime Minister. Even though there were political pressures on me to interfere in certain cases, I was firm in rejecting them even though I was forced to resign for defending the principle,“ he said.

Muhyiddin’s post, however, drew backlash after netizens reminded Muhyiddin that he was part of the group that brought the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.