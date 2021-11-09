New Ba’kelalan agriculture station will spur local product development

BA’KELALAN:The construction of a new agriculture station or office in Ba’kelalan will spur the development of the local agricultural sector in the area that is famous for its production of premium Adan rice and buffalo-based products.

Sarawak deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan(pix) said the facility will replace the existing agriculture office that has been in operation since 1985.

He said the development project is an initiative under the Sarawak Northern Regional Development Agency and is expected to be completed on schedule in February 2023.

“The project is progressing well. This project will have an administration block and officers’ quarters. I hope the project will be completed on time.

“This effort will improve the quality of agricultural products here that do have the potential to be marketed widely,” he told Bernama after visiting the project site during his working visit to Ba’kelalan recently.

He was joined by Sarawak deputy transport minister, Datuk Henry Sum Agong, who is also Lawas MP, Sarawak Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and heads of government agencies.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said the agriculture station would prepare technical services and advisory for farmers, breeders and ranchers in the area.

He said the facility would assist them to boost their product output and quality as well as help their marketing efforts.

“In Ba’kelalan, many are involved in buffalo rearing and in addition to the production of halal meat, we aim to produce buffalo milk cheese that has a high market value in Europe,” he said.

He said Lawas and Limbang were locations that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is focusing on to boost agricultural, fishery and livestock production.-Bernama