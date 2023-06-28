$!New BMW X1 Gets A Powerful 312-HP M35i Performance Model

With a new M35i performance model for 2024, BMW is cranking up the heat on the little X1 crossover. Even though it isn’t a full X1 M, this treatment adds more than just M emblems and adds a more potent engine, better brakes, standard adaptive dampers, and sporty external additions. Upgraded Exterior M light-alloy wheels with a twin-spoke design and a 19-inch diameter complete its custom chassis specification. Tyres on the standard light-alloy wheels are 20 mm wider than those on the outgoing model. Sport tyres and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels with a distinctive twin-spoke design are both available as options. It also features a front apron with particularly large air intakes ensuring the engine, transmission and brakes can continue to work within their optimum temperature windows at all times. A rear apron with diffuser inlay, model-specific side skirt extensions, and a roof spoiler highlights its sporty look. Additionally, the four exhaust tailpipes are integrated into the model-specific back apron and have a diameter of 80 mm each.

The M emblem is displayed on the BMW M kidney grille. Horizontal double bars are also present in the grille, a feature that was formerly exclusive to high-performance BMW M GmbH models. On the side, you will find black M exterior mirror caps with a twin-stalk design.

Upgraded Interior Inside the cabin you will find an Alcantara-covered instrument panel, Aluminium Hexacube Dark interior trim elements, an anthracite-coloured headliner, M door sill trim, M pedals, the M-specific graphics of the BMW Curved Display – and, optionally, the BMW Head-Up Display – and an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles. The M-specific content is shown on the BMW Curved Display – a fully digital screen grouping formed by the 10.25-inch information display and the controlled display with a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches. Sensatec/Alcantara sports seats in black with blue contrast stitching are also included as standard equipment. As an alternative, these can be customised with Vernasca leather trim and unique diamond quilting. M Sport seats are additionally available on the options list. These have integrated head restraints, a wide range of electrical adjustment (with memory function for the driver’s seat), and an illuminated M logo in the upper part of the backrests.