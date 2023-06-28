$!New BMW X1 Gets A Powerful 312-HP M35i Performance Model

With a new M35i performance model for 2024, BMW is cranking up the heat on the little X1 crossover. Even though it isn’t a full X1 M, this treatment adds more than just M emblems and adds a more potent engine, better brakes, standard adaptive dampers, and sporty external additions.
Upgraded Exterior
M light-alloy wheels with a twin-spoke design and a 19-inch diameter complete its custom chassis specification. Tyres on the standard light-alloy wheels are 20 mm wider than those on the outgoing model. Sport tyres and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels with a distinctive twin-spoke design are both available as options.
It also features a front apron with particularly large air intakes ensuring the engine, transmission and brakes can continue to work within their optimum temperature windows at all times.
A rear apron with diffuser inlay, model-specific side skirt extensions, and a roof spoiler highlights its sporty look. Additionally, the four exhaust tailpipes are integrated into the model-specific back apron and have a diameter of 80 mm each.
The M emblem is displayed on the BMW M kidney grille. Horizontal double bars are also present in the grille, a feature that was formerly exclusive to high-performance BMW M GmbH models.
On the side, you will find black M exterior mirror caps with a twin-stalk design.
Upgraded Interior
Inside the cabin you will find an Alcantara-covered instrument panel, Aluminium Hexacube Dark interior trim elements, an anthracite-coloured headliner, M door sill trim, M pedals, the M-specific graphics of the BMW Curved Display – and, optionally, the BMW Head-Up Display – and an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles.
The M-specific content is shown on the BMW Curved Display – a fully digital screen grouping formed by the 10.25-inch information display and the controlled display with a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches.
Sensatec/Alcantara sports seats in black with blue contrast stitching are also included as standard equipment. As an alternative, these can be customised with Vernasca leather trim and unique diamond quilting.
M Sport seats are additionally available on the options list. These have integrated head restraints, a wide range of electrical adjustment (with memory function for the driver’s seat), and an illuminated M logo in the upper part of the backrests.
Furthermore, this is one of the brand’s first models to feature the updated version of the BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9. It has a newly designed home screen that brings an improved menu structure that takes its cues from consumer electronics devices.
QuickSelect rapid-access tech allows the requested function to be accessed directly and without having to pass through a submenu. To get back to the home screen, simply give the home icon at the bottom of the screen a short tap. The icons for quick access to the climate control menu, the All Apps menu, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, if enabled, are now located next to the home symbol.
Upgraded Powertrain
A more powerful version of the base xDrive28i model’s turbocharged 2.0-litre inline-four comes as standard on the X1 M35i. It has the same Miller cycle as the normal engine and makes 312hp and 400Nm of torque, a 71hp improvement. All-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox are standard, while the M35i adds a limited-slip differential. Both adaptive dampers and BMW’s M compound brakes are available as options.
This model is the first performance model from BMW M GmbH whose exhaust gases are channelled via two pairs of twin tailpipes.
BMW claims that the X1 M35i will accelerate to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.
In the United States, the new X1 M35i xDrive will go on sale in October 2023. Beginning in November 2023, deliveries will be made to Europe. All subsequent iterations of the new BMW X1, including the all-electric BMW iX1, will be produced in the BMW Group Plant Regensburg, including the flagship model.
Mentions of it entering the Malaysian market are still unknown but our hopes are up that we might be seeing this launched here. Currently, for our market, the iX1 is offered in a sole xDrive30 M Sport variant priced at RM272,370 on the road without insurance.