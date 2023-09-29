$!New BMW X2 Teases Illuminated Grille And Body Shape

BMW created a buzz in March by announcing the commencement of production for the second-generation X2 by year-end. Recently, a teaser video has offered the first official glimpse of this crossover coupe, internally known as “U10,” displaying its sleek and unique design compared to the X1.

The video highlights the X2’s elegant profile, underscoring its prominently sloped roofline, a distinctive characteristic of this model. The upcoming X2 is noticeably larger than its forerunner, aligning with the size growth seen in the latest X1. Given the new X1’s length of 177.2 inches, a similar dimension can be anticipated for the X2.