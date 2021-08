KUALA LUMPUR: The new Cabinet that was unveiled today shows the seriousness of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) in maintaining stability, reviving the economy and placing the interests and safety of the Malaysian Family above everything else.

The new Cabinet is a solid line-up as it comprises ministers instrumental in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and those with vast experience in the previous government.

This has realised Ismail Sabri’s plans to form a Cabinet which can act quickly and in an integrated manner to free Malaysia from the clutches of the pandemic and economic downturn.

The presence of Khairy Jamaluddin in his new role as Health Minister and Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, who took over Khairy’s previous portfolio of Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, in the new Cabinet will ensure continuity in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), which aims for Malaysia to achieve 80% herd immunity by the end of the year.

The immunisation programme has made rapid progress, with 60.2% of the adult population having been fully vaccinated as of today.

Indeed, no one should question the new Cabinet’s determination to help the people move out of the pandemic through efforts undertaken thus far and measures that will be implemented.

In fact, as stated by Ismail Sabri, the public should understand and accept that this Cabinet is a reformulation based on the current situation which is very challenging and requires the cooperation of all parties, especially in restoring political calm.

When announcing his “results-oriented Cabinet” comprising 31 ministers including four senior ministers and 38 deputy ministers, the prime minister set KPI for members of his administration to make short- and long-term planning to meet the set targets.

He also emphasised a high-performance work culture, with each ministry required to prove its early achievements within the first 100 days of the administration.

This reflects his deep desire for ministries to display strong commitment and responsibility towards the people, who always expect the best from the government led by Ismail Sabri.

The prime minister also wants a management team that will work together with the people based on the three principles of being sensitive to current needs, responsible and trustworthy, and restoring the people’s confidence.

Ismail Sabri’s reminder on concern, togetherness and inclusiveness in the Malaysian Family concept reflects his background of a close-knit, happy and prosperous family.

At a time when people are living in stress after losing their jobs or, in some cases, loved ones due to the pandemic, this new Cabinet will work towards restoring the joys of a happy life the people are longing for.

This Cabinet line-up has what it takes to revive the country’s economy by supporting entrepreneurs, facilitating business practices and reactivating economic activities, as well as increasing investor confidence.

And this is what Ismail Sabri’s Cabinet aims to achieve without neglecting the National Recovery Plan, which he himself had a hand in drafting and implementing to help the people emerge from the pandemic and return to a normal, prosperous life.

The political problems which hit the country have ended. Now, all quarters should pool their resources and work hard to ensure the country can safely exit the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama