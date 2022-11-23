New candidates for Padang Serai, Tioman urged to make preliminary check: EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) recommends that the prospective new candidates for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat and Tioman state seat, run a preliminary check at the Office of the Returning Officer or the State Election Office to ensure that the nomination process goes smoothly tomorrow.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the candidate for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat may submit their nomination papers from 9am to 10am to the Returning Officer at the Kulim Hi-Tech Sports Complex Hall, Kulim.

Similarly, the candidate for the Tioman state seat may do so at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Rompin.

“Candidates who were nominated previously (on Nov 5) are also required to be present at the nomination centres to draw lots to determine the order of names on the ballot paper,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the prospective new candidates are also advised to make the deposit payment in advance and the payment receipt should be brought tomorrow as proof of payment.

.”For the new candidates please bring along the approval letter to use the symbol of the party they are representing when submitting their papers, “ he said.

Ikmalrudin said only the candidate, the candidate’s proposer and seconder are allowed to enter the nomination centre while members of the public and supporters are prohibited from waiting around or being within 50metres of the centre.

Ikmalrudin said the use of all musical instruments or loudspeakers in any way for the purpose of political campaigns is not allowed as it was an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“EC also called on all candidates and parties involved to always adhere to the laws, rules and regulations as well as the code of conduct and instructions issued by the EC, police and the local authorities”, he said..

The voting process in both the areas was postponed to Dec 7, following the death of the candidates who were contesting.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in Padang Serai, M. Karupaiya, died on Nov 16, believed to be due to a heart attack and health complications, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Tioman state seat, Md Yunus Ramli, 61, was confirmed to have died a few hours before polling day last Saturday (Nov 19).-Bernama