New cases drop to 5,671, highest number in Selangor (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 5,671 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a slight drop compared to the 6,239 cases recorded yesterday.

Heath director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a Twitter post, said Selangor remained the state with the highest daily cases reported with 1,510 infections, followed by Kuala Lumpur (769); Sarawak (631); Negeri Sembilan (593); Johor (524); Kedah (309); Kelantan (262) and Sabah (233).

Melaka reported 184 cases; Penang (166); Perak (143); Pahang (112); Terengganu (108); Labuan (106); Putrajaya (18); and Perlis (three). — Bernama