KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia hit another record high today at 6,806, with Selangor topping the list with 2,277, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said Kuala Lumpur reported 655 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Johor (615) and Sarawak (608).

In a posting on his official Twitter page, Dr Noor Hisham said the cumulative Covid-19 cases in Malaysia stand at 492,302.

This is the second consecutive day that new cases hit a record high, after yesterday’s 6,075. — Bernama