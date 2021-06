KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has risen back to above 5,000-mark, recording 5,419 cases within the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of infections in the country to 667,876.

Yesterday, the daily tally just dropped to 4,949 cases from 5,304 cases recorded on Sunday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his tweet said Selangor remained as the state with highest number of daily new cases with 1,996, followed by Sarawak (718), Kuala Lumpur (650), Negeri Sembilan (396), Johor (366), Kedah (252), Kelantan (245), Sabah (230), Melaka (155), Labuan (138), Penang, (124), Perak (68), Terengganu (43), Pahang (32), Putrajaya (five) and Perlis (one).

Dr Noor Hisham said that, so far, the number of active cases stood at 70,112 while 6,831 recoveries were recorded.

A total of 101 fatalities were also recorded today, taking the death toll to 4,069.

“A total of 922 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 450 requiring respiratory assistance,” he said.

He also said that 19 new clusters were detected today, bringing the total number of active clusters to 778. — Bernama