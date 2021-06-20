New cases remain at high level with 5,293 infections

PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases remained at a worrying level with 5,293 infections in the past 24 hours.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative number of infections now stands at 696,408.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,680. The other cases were in Negri Sembilan (693), Sarawak (661), Johor (627), Kuala Lumpur (379), Perak (205), Malacca (183), Kedah (170), Kelantan (167), Sabah (163), Labuan (156), Penang (114), Pahang (77), Terengganu (12), Putrajaya (4) and Perlis (2).