New cases today surge to 957 (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The daily number of new Covid-19 cases detected as of noon today surged past the 900-mark with 957 found positive.

The Health Ministry also recorded 972 recoveries today, bringing the tally to 22,220 or 68.4% of the cumulative number of cases of 32,505.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all the 957 new cases were due to local transmission.

“No new death was reported today bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 249,” he said in a statement today.

Sabah continued to lead in the number of positive cases (644), followed by Selangor (225), Penang (23), Labuan (18), Terengganu (15), Sarawak (11), Negeri Sembilan (8), Perak (five), Kuala Lumpur (four), while Kedah, Malacca, Johor and Putrajaya recorded one case each.

There are 97 patients currently being treated at the intensive care units, while 27 cases require respiratory aid.

Two clusters were detected today. The Usaha cluster in Selangor involved the districts of Klang and Petaling. It recorded 16 new positive cases, out of 25 individuals who were tested.

The other cluster was the Tembaga cluster in Penang with one new case out of 69 individuals tested.