New Covid-19 cases breach 5,000-mark

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 5,439 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest daily case count in 49 days since Dec 9.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,850,408.

Nationally, hospital admissions of confirmed Covid-19 patients have risen, increasing by 23.3 per cent in the last seven days compared to the preceding week.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the Omicron wave has begun in Malaysia, and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is expected to rise.