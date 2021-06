KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have continued their downward trend, with 5,218 cases in the last 24 hours compared to 5,586 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Twitter posting today, he said this brought the cumulative cases in Malaysia to 739,266.

He said Selangor again recorded the most number of daily cases at 1,989, followed by Negeri Sembilan (629), Kuala Lumpur (469), Sarawak (409), Perak (400), Sabah (258), Johor (243), Kedah (194), Melaka (183) and Pahang (111).

Labuan had 108 cases, Kelantan (101), Penang (88), Terengganu (23), Putrajaya (eight) and Perlis (five).- Bernama