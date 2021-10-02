New Covid-19 cases drop to 10,915: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dropped to 10,915 today from 11,889 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a social media post, he said this brings the cumulative figure for infections to 2,268,499.

Sarawak again recorded the most daily cases among states with 2,121, followed by Selangor (1,386), Kelantan (1,288) and Johor (1,124).

Perak had 862 cases, Terengganu (818), Sabah (784), Penang (768), Kedah (574), Pahang (504), Melaka (216), Negeri Sembilan (211), Kuala Lumpur (171), Perlis (58), Putrajaya (26) and Labuan (4).

Meanwhile, Covid-19 bed usage as at 5 pm yesterday was 59 per cent for beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 53 per cent for non-ICU beds.-Bernama