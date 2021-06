PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases dropped to 4,949 today. This takes the cumulative number of cases in Malaysia to 662,457.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted the figures.

The highest were recorded found in Selangor with 1,523 cases. This was followed by Sarawak (744 cases), Kuala Lumpur (503 cases), Johor (430 cases), Sarawak and Penang (395 cases).