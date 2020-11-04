New Covid-19 cases remain at four digits, 820 recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new Covid-19 infections in the country in the last 24-hours remained at four digits with 1,032 cases recorded, making the total number of active cases to 10,339.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the total positive cases, 1,029 were locally transmitted cases, while the other three were imported cases, involving three non-Malaysians from India, Singapore and the Philippines.

“All new cases today involve cases in Sabah with 646 cases, Selangor (231), Negeri Sembilan (44), Labuan (28), Kedah (25), Penang (23), Sarawak (nine).

“Kuala Lumpur has seven cases, Perak (six), Putrajaya (four), Terengganu (three), Kelantan (two) and Johor (one),“ he told a press conference here.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 820 recoveries today, taking the cumulative recovery tally to 24,815 or 70 per cent of the total number of cases.

He said there were also eight new fatalities today, making the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 271 while 82 cases currently being treated in the intensive care unit, with 25 requiring ventilator assistance. — Bernama