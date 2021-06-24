New Covid-19 cases still high at 5,841 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases continues to exceed the 5,000 mark for two consecutive days when 5,841 infections were reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet, said the figure showed and increase of 597 cases compared to 5,244 recorded yesterday.

He said the daily new cases brought the cumulative number of cases brought the cumulative total of infections in the country to 716,847.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor remained the state with the highest daily cases with 2,072, followed by Negeri Sembilan (781); Sarawak (581); Kuala Lumpur (552); Johor (346); Kedah (271); Melaka (247); Labuan (212); and Sabah (203).

Pahang reported 162 cases; Kelantan (135); Perak (120); Penang (108); Terengganu (29); Putrajaya (17); and Perlis (five).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in his statement said from 5,841 new cases, eight were import cases while 5,833 cases were local transmissions.

“The import cases involve a Malaysian and seven non-citizens while local infections involved 4,683 locals and 1,150 foreigners,” he said.

He said 5.411 recoveries were reported, taking the cumulative total to 650,964 cases while the the total active cases stands at 61,162.

He said the death toll rose to 4,721 following 84 new fatalities recorded while 869 patients are being treated at intensive care units with 438 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said 30 new clusters were detected today with 20 of them involving workplace, nine involving community and one involving a high risk group.

From the workplace clusters, eight were recorded in Selangor at construction sites in Persiaran Aspirasi, Sungai Linau and Jalan Langat Utama Satu, Jalan Kilang Bestari factory, Jalan Seruling 57 factory, Rawang Perdana Satu factory, Mahkota Beranang factory and Jalan Udang factory.

Other workplace clusters are Jalan Haruan Tujuh, Perusahaan Pantai and Permata Satu 2 in Negeri Sembilan, apart from Jalan Sungai Antu (Sarawak), Murni Lapan industry (Johor), Jalan Keluli Industri (Johor), Dah Industri Sungai Getah (Kedah), Dah 3/5 Industri Sungai Petani (Kedah), Paris Tiga (Sabah), Taman Tun Dr Ismail (Kuala Lumpur), Pulai Jaya Sembilan (Perak) and Sentral Triang (Pahang).

The community clusters are at Jalan Kubur, Pantai Ria and Taman Bukit Angkasa in Kuala Lumpur, Kampung Kajang Sebidang (Kelantan), Taman Kurnia Jaya (Kelantan), Dah 30 Relong (Kedah), Brumas Camp (Sabah), Jalan Senai Jaya Satu (Johor) and Sungai Separai (Sarawak), while the high risk group cluster was at Jalan Cox (Selangor).

“These latest developments bring the total clusters to 2,720 with 867 still active,” he said. — Bernama