PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 cluster has been detected in Sarawak after five medical workers and one from a cleaning company were infected with the virus.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new Sentosa hospital cluster had it first case when a medical worker experienced symptoms on July 13 and tested positive six days later.

Soon after, investigations and active case detection were carried out immediately and a total of 61 people have been screened.

Out of the 61 who were screened, five tested positive and 56 tested negative.

“The six patients are currently being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital,” he said.