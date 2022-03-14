New Covid-19 cluster involving high-risk group recorded in Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU: A new Covid-19 cluster was recorded involving a high-risk group at Hope Village welfare care centre in Jalan Tambalang in Tuaran yesterday.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the cluster involved a 20-year-old female student who was undergoing practical training at the centre and was living in staff quarters.

“The student tested positive from a symptomatic screening on March 5 and there are 40 new cases recorded today,“ he said in a media statement here yesterday.

Masidi, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 spokesman, said the new cases brought the total number of cases related to the cluster to 60 based on screenings of 88 close contacts to the index case.

He said further investigations are ongoing and positive cases have been isolated and were receiving treatment.

Masidi said the number of daily cases increased to 845 cases today compared to 796 cases yesterday, and was due to a rise in new infections in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran.

“The risk and threat of rapid and widespread transmission of the virus remain. Everyone needs to adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all times,“ he added.-Bernama