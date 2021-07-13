New Covid cases in country at record high (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia breached the 10,000 mark when 11,079 cases were reported today, the highest ever since the pandemic hit Malaysia early last year, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The previous record high was 9,353 cases registered on July 10.

In a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor again topped the daily case list with 5,263 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,521), Negeri Sembilan (1,033), Kedah (497), Sarawak (472), Johor (406) and Perak (329).

Melaka had 323 cases, followed by Pahang (321), Sabah (239); Penang (234), Kelantan (211), Terengganu (93), Putrajaya (77) and Labuan (60), while there were no new cases in Perlis.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said in a press conference that of the 11,079 new cases, 11,052 were local transmissions and 27 were imported cases.

He said 5,990 recoveries were reported today, bringing the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 753,328.

“Active cases now stand at 96,236 and 972 are in intensive care, with 456 requiring ventilators,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 125 fatalities were recorded today, involving 108 Malaysians and 17 foreigners, bringing the death toll to 6,385.

He said Selangor had 57 deaths, Kuala Lumpur (20), Negeri Sembilan (13), Melaka (nine), Kedah and Johor (seven each), Pahang (three), Penang, Perak, Sabah and Sarawak (two each), and Kelantan (one).

He said 120,448 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 52,550 being RT-PCR screenings and 67,898 RTK Antigen tests.

Dr Noor Hisham said 23 new clusters were detected and 2,246 clusters ended today, leaving 870 active clusters.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said based on the latest available data on July 12, the infectivity rate (Rt) in the country was 1.14.

“Among states, Putrajaya has the highest Rt at 1.32, followed by Terengganu (1.25), Selangor (1.18), Kedah and Pahang (both 1.17), Kuala Lumpur (1.13), Melaka (1.12), Penang (1.09), Sabah (1.07), Johor (1.04), and Negeri Sembilan (1.03). — Bernama