New Delhi - Frankfurt plane lands on Henri Coanda, after passenger suffered heart attack

BUCHAREST: A Lufthansa airliner's plane, which was flying on the New Delhi - Frankfurt route, landed on Wednesday morning at Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport after a passenger suffered a heart attack, according to the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB).

The airport's medical crew stabilised the 36-year-old passenger who was later transported to the hospital, Romania news agency (AGERPRES) reported.

“The aircraft landed on the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport at 07:13. After landing, a medical crew of the airport boarded the aircraft, managing to stabilise the passenger, who had suffered a heart attack.

“According to specific procedures, a SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) crew was also called to the aircraft. It picked up the patient and transported him to the hospital,' reads the CNAB release.

The plane was to continue its flight to Frankfurt, the report added. The air traffic at the airport was carried out under normal conditions.

“The fact that, in situations of medical emergencies, the pilots of the aircraft that fly over the South-East European region choose to land in Otopeni comes to prove once again the professionalism and dedication of the medical team and the ground staff of the CNAB,” it reported the source said.-Bernama