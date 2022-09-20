New faces needed to boost prospects in GE15

PETALING JAYA: Replace the old with the new. That is the opinion of political analysts theSun spoke to, who said new faces with new ideas are needed for Malaysia to move forward.

They agreed that the nation needs new faces who are dynamic and willing to make changes to stand in the coming 15th general election (GE15), instead of MPs who have been there for years and are bereft of ideas.

National Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said old guard MPs who do not perform need to make way for new faces, but those who can still do a good job should remain.

He said “new faces” do not necessarily mean young people, but those who have ideas that can help transform the country.

“The old guard, especially those who have been MPs for more than 30 years, should know it is time for them to go as they have no more energy or enthusiasm to do the job. They are there only because they do not want to make way for younger politicians.

“Some of the old guards may claim that the people still want them to serve. But in truth, it is their supporters who do not want them to quit as they will not be able to gain any benefits from the replacements.”

Jeniri said the country urgently needs dynamic leaders who have the willpower to make changes, and work towards improving the reputation and image of the country by being action-oriented and thinking outside the box.

He added that these new leaders would need to be technocrats and experts, and must have the integrity to meet future challenges, especially with the fast-paced changes that are coming.

He noted a major problem with the old guard is that they think they know what is best for everyone and seldom go to the ground to find out what is happening and what the people need, adding that for any policy to be effective, leaders first need to know what the people want.

Political analyst Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said some of the old guards remain undecided whether to contest in GE15, but those who are at the top of the party hierarchy will remain.

He said Umno has decided to have 30% women and 30% younger people contesting in GE15.

“New faces might not mean younger people. It will be up to the political party to determine who they think will best suit their plans.

“It is important to have MPs who can keep pace with the ever-changing circumstances and new developments around the world. It does not mean they have to be young but they have to be knowledgeable,” said the research fellow at the Universiti Malaya Centre for Democracy and Elections.

He said it was likely that about 60% of those contesting in GE15 will be new faces as political parties will want to attract younger voters, adding that parties will want to highlight the new faces to voters to show they are ready to make changes to win them over.

“They must show the expertise that these new faces have, as parties such as PKR have MPs who are seen as very capable of attracting young voters although they may no longer be young.”