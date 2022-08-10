New ferries ready by June next year: PPC

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Port Commission (PPC) revealed that the construction of new ferries that will serve commuters tavelling between Penang Island and the mainland, has been progressing well at two shipyards in Vietnam.

PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said the 40 per cent progress on components of the ferry and design has already taken shape and is expected to be completed by June 2023.

“I led a delegation to visit both the shipyards in Vietnam on Oct 3 and 4. The delegation also included representatives from the Ministry of Transport and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB).

“The objective of the visit was to check the progress of the new ferry that is being build and to have discussions with the ship building company and PPSB as to the progress of the ferry and the scheduled date of the ferry’s arrival in Penang,“ he said in a statement today.

Tan said once the building is completed, the ferries would be first tested in May, before their arrival in Penang by June 2023.

PPC believes the rejuvenation of the Penang ferry service will provide a new impetus for consumers who use the ferry service to travel between the Penang Island and the mainland.

“The PPC had earlier called for an open tender aimed at giving the Penang Ferry services a complete makeover. A total of 36 companies submitted their bids comprising 23 local companies and 13 foreign companies.

“Nine companies were shortlisted and Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V. Netherlands won the tender after meeting the criteria set by the PPC,“ he said.-Bernama