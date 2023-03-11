$!New Ford Ranger Platinum Launched In Malaysia – From RM184k

Powered by Ford's 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel engine

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SAC), the exclusive distributor for Ford in Malaysia, has introduced two new Ford models to the Malaysian market. One of these models is the top-tier Ranger Platinum, expanding the Ford Ranger lineup. The New Ranger Platinum offers exceptional comfort and a host of premium features while maintaining the Ranger’s renowned capability and versatility. It is exclusively available in a double cab configuration and is powered by Ford’s 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel engine, producing 210PS and 500Nm of torque. This power is transmitted through the Ranger’s electronically controlled part-time four-wheel-drive system, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and an e-Shifter.

The exterior of the Ranger Platinum features unique enhancements, including a distinctive grille, 20-inch alloy wheels (a first for the Ranger), Platinum hood badging, Silk Chrome trims, Matrix LED headlamps (another first for the Ranger), a dampened tailgate, and Ford’s innovative Flexible Rack System (a first for the class), Swing-in-Place Roof Rails, and Power Roller Shutter. It is also available in the Equinox Bronze paint colour. Inside, the Ranger Platinum boasts premium appointments, including quilted leather-accented seats, a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch infotainment screen with the latest SYNC@4A, B&O speakers, ambient lighting, E-Shifter, Active Park Assist 2.0, heated and ventilated front seats, 10-way power adjustment with memory function for the driver (a first for the class), and more. The interior design draws inspiration from the Everest, featuring a closed shelf and upper glovebox.