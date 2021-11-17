New foreign policy framework to include cultural diplomacy

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Foreign Policy Framework being drafted by Wisma Putra will include several new approaches including cultural diplomacy, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah(pix) said the draft framework titled 'Focus in Continuity of Framework for Malaysia's Foreign Policy in a Post-pandemic World' was approved by the Cabinet on Nov 3.

He said under the cultural diplomacy approach, the Foreign Ministry would play a role in assisting the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (Motac) and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) in promoting culture on the international stage.

“In the past when I was the Minister of KKMM, I and the Minister of Motac had thought of asking the help of the Foreign Minister to promote culture on the international stage, now the Foreign Ministry says we are ready to help Motac, KKMM and other agencies.

“In terms of budget and structure, we want to build it bit by bit as we learn from the experience of other countries, namely Indonesia, South Korea and so on,“ he said when winding up the debate on the 2022 Supply Bill at policy level.

However, Saifuddin said the fundamental policies in the Foreign Policy would remain.

“There is no policy change on ASEAN, OIC, UN (United Nations), non-alignment policy and so on.

“However, there are several new approaches and areas that we will explore, including cultural diplomacy,“ he said.

Taking the South Korean President's speech at the UN General Assembly on Sept 20 which was accompanied by popular K-Pop group BTS as an example, Saifuddin said he wanted arts and culture to be seen from a broad perspective.-Bernama