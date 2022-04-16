New health department complex to be built in T'ganu: Khairy

KUALA TERENGGANU: A new complex that will house the Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) will be built here in a few years time, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the application for the construction of the complex will be made under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and if approved, the project is scheduled to kick off in 2024, and is expected to be fully completed by 2027.

He said the construction of the complex was to ensure a more integrated and organised management of health services, as the existing JKNT offices operated from several places at present.

“The location is very suitable, because it is a new township area that houses a variety of departments government agencies.

“Among the agencies that will be relocated here are the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), the Chemistry Department, the Audit Department, and furthermore, the area is very strategic,” he told reporters after visiting the JKNT construction site near Wakaf Beruas here, today.

Also present were Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Harjeet Singh and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The proposed seven-storey JKNT complex will be built on a 3.12-hectare site housing all administrative offices and some laboratories.

A present, the JKNT operates from the Wisma Persekutuan building which was built in 1985, as well as several other locations around the city. -Bernama