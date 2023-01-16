New housing projects to take into account wildlife threats: Deputy minister

JOHOR BAHRU: The implementation of new housing projects will take into account the existence of wildlife threats in an area, said Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (pix).

He said this was following an increase in reports regarding the presence of wild animals such as elephants in residential areas, especially in rural areas.

As such, he said the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) will work with the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

“There have been cases of wild animals wandering into residential areas lately, so we need to work with Perhilitan to prevent further harm to either the residents or the wild animals themselves.

“...the developer or PBT (local authorities) needs to ensure that they comply with the decision and continuous monitoring must also be carried out,” he told reporters after mandarin oranges to the public in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration at Taman Pelangi Morning Market, here today.

Video clips showing wild animals such as elephants wandering into residential areas in several states including Johor, Kelantan and Pahang have gone viral on social media recently.

Meanwhile, Akmal Nasrullah, who is also Johor Bahru Member of Parliament, said KPKT was looking at more accurate data and statistics regarding sick and abandoned housing projects.

“During this month period, I have collected data regarding problematic projects and KPKT is trying its best to find solutions to those projects, but it may take some time because the projects also involve private developers,” he said. -Bernama