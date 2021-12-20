New industrial park by Tropicana in Iskandar Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd unveils its first 1,188-acre industrial park in Iskandar Malaysia in a groundbreaking ceremony officiated by the Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad this week.

It is the only centralised industrial park in the district, set to spur economic growth in the southern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

Tropicana group CEO Lee Han Ming said the Tropicana Industrial Park was in a prime location with unparalleled connectivity.

“Investors will be pleased to know we provide a whole host of infrastructure, conveniences and facilities. We are confident the plots will see swift take-up,“ Lee said in a statement.

Hasni said Iskandar Malaysia measuring 2,217 sq km had been an important economic corridor since its inception in 2006.

“It focuses on holistic and comprehensive growth, balancing economic prosperity, quality living and sustainability. It is developed according to the comprehensive development plan and the circle of sustainability with Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) as the planner, promoter and facilitator.

“Our target is to achieve a population of three million and RM383 billion in cumulative investment by 2025. I am pleased Tropicana Industrial Park will help the state government to achieve our targets and contribute to an investment-friendly environment,” he said.

Tropicana Industrial Park consists of eight phases with plots of land between one and three acres priced at RM67 per sq ft ready for sale to light and medium industries. The industrial park is 7km from Pekan Nenas, 12km from the Pontian town centre, 24km from the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, and 34km from the Senai International Airport.

Tropicana Industrial Park provides various amenities, facilities and infrastructure including comprehensive road and drainage; reservoirs and water supply networks; a centralised sewage treatment plant complete with sewerage reticulation; high-speed fibre optic services; safe, comfortable dormitories with 18,000 beds; a 10-acre industrial facilities depot to support the overall development and operation of the industrial park; a recreational park with landscape design for outdoor activities; and a recreational lake next to the park with a jogging and cycling track.

Tropicana also offers bespoke business support services to prospective and future occupants of the industrial park including the setting up of business registration, guidance on approval of licences, planning and design of industrial space, manpower recruitment, accommodation for the workforce, workplace safety procedures, assistance on internet services, factory customisation, assistance on government incentives, as well as connecting with local and foreign business associations, chambers of commerce, and national authorities such as Ministry of International Trade and Industry and Malaysian Investment Development Authority.