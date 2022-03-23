New leadership augurs well for DAP: Party insiders

PETALING JAYA: The DAP expects to see its fortunes rise again, thanks to new blood helming it, said party insiders.

Ipoh Barat member of parliament (MP) M. Kulasegaran said that with a new team in place, there is much the party can achieve.

He said it is better for DAP to make leadership changes now rather than wait.

“We are the first party to incorporate new dynamics and young leadership, which will not only benefit the party but also the country.

“The new leaders are capable, experienced and hardworking. They can bring fresh ideas to the party.”

The DAP vice-chairman said Lim Kit Siang’s decision to call it a day after 56 years in politics shows that the party’s leaders know when they should allow new blood to take over.

He said this should serve as an example to all political party leaders who have overstayed their welcome.

Kulasegaran said Lim had confirmed that although he was no longer an MP, he would play an alternate role to help DAP when needed.

“The party’s 17th Congress showed that we are ready to face new challenges by making changes to our leadership. It reflects a rejuvenation process, which will cater to all segments of society, and not just one group.”

Kulasegaran said the appointment of Anthony Loke as party secretary-general is also important as he brings with him vast experience, which will benefit DAP.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the changes in the line-up of the party leadership is good for the long term.

“They are not new faces but people with experience and knowledge. They know how the government operates as some of them were ministers under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. They are ready to take on new challenges.”

Santiago said the new leaders have gone through the mill and are well aware of the kind of policies that work to move the nation forward.

On Loke’s appointment, he said it is mandated by the party that the secretary-general’s post can only be held for three terms.

He said Lim Guan Eng had been party secretary-general for 18 years.

Santiago said that Loke, who was the party’s point man in PH, has immense experience. “He knows how things work and has the capability to deal with DAP’s partners in PH.”

He added that with Loke’s knowledge of how things work on both sides of the divide, he could help PH negotiate the next steps as it prepares for the 15th general election.