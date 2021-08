PETALING JAYA: The conditional resumption of the operations of 11 economic sectors under Phases 1 and 2 of the National Recovery Plan will give a new lease of life to traders.

This is crucial especially for SMEs who were greatly affected by the prolonged lockdown and suffered huge losses due to the closure of the economic sector since June 2021, MCA Youth Wilayah said today.

“The reopening of several more sectors of the economy will provide a new impetus to Malaysia’s projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are among the largest contributors to the country’s economy,” its vice-chairman Chris Daniel Wong said in a statement.

“SMEs are a major component to the national economy, boasting about 60% of the employers of the country’s workforce and a 38% contribution to the GDP, in addition to accounting for 90% of total registered businesses in Malaysia.

“It is therefore a major relief to learn that many SMEs and microbusinesses fall under the ambit of the economic sectors’ that are now allowed to reopen. Bear in mind that face -to -face operations have been halted since early June.”

Wong said the operating permit will also re-establish the value chain in the retail sector such as logistics.

“For example, with the increase of car sales we will see the increase of component-making, thus increasing the value chains, assembly, logistics and resale, giving a further positive impact on the automotive industry,” he said.

“It is hoped that the new incoming government will not reverse this decision. There may be small sporadic clusters, but an en-bloc lockdown will be disastrous at this juncture. In future, shutdowns should be targeted and tackled with a case-by-case basis.

“The contact-tracing methods we use must be on par with Singapore. For comparison, Singapore has spearheaded policies that accepts the reality of living with Covid-19, and has implemented extremely stringent levels of contact tracing, even developing a specialised device called the TraceTogether token, in order to fight the spread of Covid-19 while still allowing businesses to operate.”