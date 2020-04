PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) wants new legislation to give workers greater protection, especially in times of crises.

It secretary-general J. Solomon said employees should be assured of job security and it should start with the government introducing new regulations to protect them.

“We are only asking for workers to be protected in these hard times.”

He said workers are worried that they might not get their jobs back when the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

Many companies have begun to introduce pay cuts and force employees to take annual or unpaid leave.

Solomon also alleged that workers are being exploited, adding employers are using scare tactics to get their employees to take pay cuts.

“Many are afraid that when they return to work when the MCO is lifted, they may not have jobs. As a result, they agree to all the demands by their employers.”

He said new regulations to provide workers with greater protection could be formulated under the Employment Act 1955.

Solomon said MTUC had written to the Human Resources Ministry on April 14 asking for new regulations to be enforced to protect employees but it has yet to receive a response.

In another letter sent on April 7, MTUC had asked Human Resources Minister Datuk M. Saravanan to use the power vested in him to protect workers and prevent them from being laid off, forced to take pay cuts or go on unpaid leave.

Solomon said MTUC has turned to the government for help as some employers, who have taken the aid dispensed under the stimulus package, continue to ignore requests not to retrench workers or force them to take pay cuts.

